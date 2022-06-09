The school year comes to a close for thousands of students; at Jefferson Elementary, school ends with water games, tug of war and a big announcement

A challenging school year marked by debate about masks, shifting COVID-19 protocols, staffing shortages and a fatal school shooting came to a close on Thursday for about 53,000 students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

At Jefferson Elementary School, the last day of school was celebrated in the most innocent and timeless of ways, with water-soaked kids chasing each other, playing tug of war, twirling hula hoops and hugging their teachers goodbye.

'Bittersweet' was the vocabulary word of the day at Jefferson, where several beloved staff members are ending their careers in education and a new principal was announced.

Debbie McIntyre, the school's principal since 2015 is retiring, closing out a 34-year career with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. When McIntyre announced that assistant principal Katie McGregor would be the new principal to hundreds of students gathered outside for field day, they responded with cheers that turned into a chant: "Ms. McGregor. Ms. McGregor."

Waves of students hugged her, including fifth-grader William Johnson, who asked McGregor if he should now refer to her as "Queen of the School."

"She's absolutely amazing," William said of McGregor, who was a teacher at Lewisville Elementary and an instructional facilitator at Diggs-Latham Elementary before coming to Jefferson.

"I feel like a proud mama, y'all," McIntyre said of McGregor.

The announcement capped a joy-filled morning of fun and games, lots of water and thoughts of summer.

Fourth-grader Bryson Pender said he is excited for a summer that he predicts will be "very fun."

He listed some reasons why.

"No math. No science. No reading. No social studies."

A trip to Myrtle Beach also has him excited.

Bryson's first year at Jefferson was a good one.

"It's been fun and stuff and making new friends and stuff," he said as water trickled down his forehead.

Jefferson's field day is usually in May, but when that date rained out, McIntyre decided it would be a fun way to close out the year, which she acknowledged has been a hard one.

To her staff, she frequently stressed the need to be resilient.

"I used that word a lot this year," McIntyre said.

The school district has been a part of McIntyre's life since she was a child attending Easton Elementary School. She started her teaching career in 1987 at what is now Speas Global Elementary School. She was named the school district's Principal of the Year in 2020.

Many staff members wore T-shirts Thursday that read "Best Principal Ever," in honor of McIntyre.

McIntyre waffled back and forth on whether to retire before making a final decision.

"You kind of know in your heart and mind and soul that it's time," said McIntyre, who has trips to Montana and Alaska on the horizon.

A similar sentiment is leading kindergarten teacher Vicky Williams to retire. She considered leaving last year but said she felt doing so would leave her colleagues in a bind.

"I've always heard that you'll know when you know," said Williams, who plans to spend some of her retirement traveling with her husband.

She said with a laugh that she expects she will have to fight the urge to buy crayons and other school supplies during sales at Target this summer.

"It truly is like a family wherever you go," Williams said about teaching. "Teachers are a different breed."

Williams is among a large group of local teachers who plan to leave education this year. According to results from a recent survey, about 7.5% of teachers in the school district plan to leave education entirely at the end of the school year. That's up from 4.2% in 2020.

The results are part of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction's biennial Teacher Working Conditions Survey.

Carmen Menzel, a fourth-grade teacher at Jefferson is another teacher leaving the profession.

A 21-year teaching veteran, Menzel plans to volunteer at Jefferson next year.

"I'm very excited, but it's bittersweet," she said as she prepared to guide her students to another field day station. "Right now, I'm just trying to get to the end of the day."

