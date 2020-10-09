The Syllabus: The latest on COVID-19 from Appalachian State

The COVID-19 news won't let up at Boone.
I published this blog post Monday that brought everyone up to speed with what's happening on the COVID-19 front at Appalachian State University. The short version: The university's COVID-19 numbers were mostly going in the wrong direction in the days after a student died of complications from the disease.
At the behest of the Winston-Salem Journal, I turned that blog post into a more traditional newspaper story and added some updates. That story, which I wrote Wednesday, is here.
The news went roaring past both of those published pieces Thursday. Here's the latest:
• Appalachian State on Thursday morning reported four new COVID-19 clusters, all in campus residence halls, and four more cases among its football team. Appalachian State now has 18 active clusters. The university had already postponed next Wednesday's football game against Georgia Southern.
• On Thursday night, Chancellor Sheri Everts sent out an email outlining several more steps Appalachian State will take to get a better handle on the coronavirus. Among them: students living in campus housing can move out and get a prorated refund; the university will begin large-scale COVID-19 testing in dorms where clusters pop up; regional health officials will begin testing at off-campus student apartment complexes; and football practice remains suspended indefinitely. The chancellor made no mention of an online pivot except to say she has heard recently from folks who want to stay on campus as well as those who want to finish the semester virtually from somewhere else that's not Boone. "The common theme," Everts wrote "is heartfelt concern for all Mountaineers."
• On the plus side, the rapid increase in case numbers has slowed down a bit. After adding 47 new cases Tuesday, Appalachian State reported just 11 new cases Wednesday and eight more Thursday. Also, the number of active cases fell by 26 to 199 on Thursday, which put Appalachian State below 200 active cases for the first time since last Friday. The university will update its online dashboard by noon today if you want to see the latest numbers.
The weekend's almost upon us. Be safe, everyone.
