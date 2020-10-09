The Syllabus: The latest on COVID-19 from Appalachian State

• On Thursday night, Chancellor Sheri Everts sent out an email outlining several more steps Appalachian State will take to get a better handle on the coronavirus. Among them: students living in campus housing can move out and get a prorated refund; the university will begin large-scale COVID-19 testing in dorms where clusters pop up; regional health officials will begin testing at off-campus student apartment complexes; and football practice remains suspended indefinitely. The chancellor made no mention of an online pivot except to say she has heard recently from folks who want to stay on campus as well as those who want to finish the semester virtually from somewhere else that's not Boone. "The common theme," Everts wrote "is heartfelt concern for all Mountaineers."

• On the plus side, the rapid increase in case numbers has slowed down a bit. After adding 47 new cases Tuesday, Appalachian State reported just 11 new cases Wednesday and eight more Thursday. Also, the number of active cases fell by 26 to 199 on Thursday, which put Appalachian State below 200 active cases for the first time since last Friday. The university will update its online dashboard by noon today if you want to see the latest numbers.

The weekend's almost upon us. Be safe, everyone.

