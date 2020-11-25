The Syllabus: Tracking COVID-19 cases on campus (cont.)

Appalachian State now has just 39 active cases, and rates of positive tests have been below 3 percent for the past month. But the university has reported 1,232 total cases — not quite as many as UNC-CH, State and ECU, but more than any other N.C. school that stuck with in-person classes throughout the fall semester.

Late spike

N.C. A&T, meanwhile, got some nice media buzz for its efforts to keep the coronavirus in check. But the positive press wasn't enough to counteract the dual forces of homecoming and Halloween happening on the same Saturday. A&T officials blamed student parties that weekend on a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases throughout November — from 235 cumulative cases as of Oct. 30 to 518 as of Tuesday. (That increase includes three clusters, all in campus housing.) The worst stretch seemed to have happened in a seven-day span from Nov. 9-15, when A&T recorded 129 new cases. On Nov. 12, Chancellor Harold Martin laid down the COVID-19 law for the final two weeks of the semester: there would be no eat-in dining on campus, no student or other visitors allowed in dorms, no in-person events or gatherings of any kind, and no seating in the commons areas of the student center.