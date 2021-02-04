'The trend lines are unsustainable': Wake Forest leaders issue more campus rules after it sees more than 150 new COVID-19 cases in two days

It's unknown if any students have been disciplined recently for violations of university policies related to COVID-19. Students were required to agree to numerous new campus health and safety regulations before the school year started in August. Serious violations could result in suspension or expulsion. The university's media relations office didn't return an email Thursday seeking this information.

To combat the virus, Wake Forest leaders will put in place additional restrictions starting Friday. They include the suspension of in-person dining — all dining options will be grab-and-go — and a ban on residence hall visitors. Because of North Carolina's statewide 10 p.m. curfew, Wake Forest said it won't allow Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing services to pick up students on campus after 10 p.m.

Student organizations and other university-sponsored extracurricular activities can't meet in person, and fraternity recruitment must be virtual as well. Wake Forest for now won't allow any in-person events or gatherings, including Super Bowl parties on Sunday.

In addition, Wake Forest will close its library and most of its student center and Wellbeing Center.