The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools implements 'Say Something' Anonymous Reporting System

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has implemented the "Say Something" Anonymous Reporting System for its students, which most North Carolina public school districts have adopted, the school district said Tuesday.
The announcement comes as local school officials are coping with threats of violence, and a pattern of disruptive student behavior that has included weapons on school campuses and the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old student at Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 1 by a classmate one week into the school year.
The reporting system is a youth-violence prevention program from the national nonprofit organization, Sandy Hook Promise, which will provide the program and training at no cost to the local schools, the school district said. Sandy Hook Promise, which is based in Newtown, Conn. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to prevent gun violence.
That organization was started in the wake of 20 students and six adult staff members who were killed in December 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
The system allows young people and adults to submit anonymous information to help identify and prevent at-risk individuals before they hurt themselves or others, the school district said.
The system enables school administrators and law enforcement officers to prevent suicide, bullying, self-harm and other forms of threatening behavior, the school district said.
"If a student needs to speak up about a concern — whether it's about themselves or someone else — but they don't know who to turn to, Say Something is here," said Bo Caldwell, the executive director of the Center for Safer Schools.
The system provides three reporting platforms (a mobile app, a website, a phone hotline) for users to submit tips — and a crisis center to examine and evaluate those tips, the school district said.
When credible tips are received, the crisis center will notify school officials. If necessary, the crisis center will contact 911 dispatchers and law enforcement officers.
Students can submit tips online by visiting www.saysomething.net direct or navigate from the schools' websites by clicking the WS/FCS Say Something page.
The free app is available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store, and students can submit tips through the hotline by calling 1-844-572-9669.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools joins 2,364 schools and more than 120 school districts that are participating in the system, according to the school district and Sandy Hook Promise. More than 1.7 million students and adults are trained in the system.
