The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools implements 'Say Something' Anonymous Reporting System

"If a student needs to speak up about a concern — whether it's about themselves or someone else — but they don't know who to turn to, Say Something is here," said Bo Caldwell, the executive director of the Center for Safer Schools.

The system provides three reporting platforms (a mobile app, a website, a phone hotline) for users to submit tips — and a crisis center to examine and evaluate those tips, the school district said.

When credible tips are received, the crisis center will notify school officials. If necessary, the crisis center will contact 911 dispatchers and law enforcement officers.

Students can submit tips online by visiting www.saysomething.net direct or navigate from the schools' websites by clicking the WS/FCS Say Something page.

The free app is available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store, and students can submit tips through the hotline by calling 1-844-572-9669.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools joins 2,364 schools and more than 120 school districts that are participating in the system, according to the school district and Sandy Hook Promise. More than 1.7 million students and adults are trained in the system.

