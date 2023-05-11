Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will meet with Forsyth County Commissioners on Thursday to ask for $173.1 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The request is $16.3 million above what it requested last year.

The school board approved the budget request at its meeting on Tuesday. Those local funds make up just a portion of the district’s preliminary budget of $792.8 million.

The school district expects to get $397 million from the state and federal grants totaling $222.2 million.

The requested increase in local funds include $4.4 million to cover salary increases for the district’s 3,000 classified employees. Last year, the commissioners declined to cover that expense.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said the school district needs the salary adjustment to recruit and retain bus drivers, maintenance workers, office staff and nutrition workers.

“Fifteen dollars an hour is not a livable wage today,” she said. “This increase in compensation for classified employees is a must if the district is to remain competitive in recruiting and retaining quality employees while also showing that they are valued. Other districts and industries are paying more, and we simply can’t attract employees if we aren’t in line with industry standards.”

The increase would be on top of a projected 5% increase for all employees included in the proposed state budget.

The school district is also requesting an extra $2 million for its custodial operations to improve school cleanliness. According to the budget, custodial services that contract with the school district have to pay their workers more due to the changing job market. Cleaning supplies also cost more.

In addition, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is charging the district an additional $600,000, and the Kernersville Police Department is charging an extra $60,000 for school resource officers.

This is the first budget prepared by Thomas Kranz, who took over as chief financial officer last summer.

“At the end of the day, whether it’s a school system or business, there’s never enough money,” he said.

Forsyth County will hold budget workshops on June 6-7, and possibly adopt the budget on June 8.