These Forsyth high schools are among NC's best, according to one annual ranking

The Early College of Forsyth was ranked No. 13 in Niche.com's annual survey of the best public high schools in North Carolina. 

Among private schools in the state, Salem Academy was ranked No. 7. 

The N.C. School of Science and Mathematics in Durham was ranked the top public high school in the nation. 

Atkins, which ranked No. 35, and Reagan, coming in at No. 41, are also listed among the Top 50 public high schools in the state. 

Salem Academy, Forsyth Country Day School, at No. 11, and Bishop McGuinness, at No. 42, were the only private schools in Forsyth County ranked among the state's top 50 private high schools.

Niche.com considers a variety of factors when determining what it considers to be the best schools in the country and state. Those factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates and SAT/ACT scores. 

