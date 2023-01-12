Thomasville teacher in running for Teacher of the Year

Tiffany Wynn, a science teacher at Thomasville Middle School, is one of nine teachers across the state who will compete for Teacher of the Year, the state's Department of Public Instruction announced Wednesday.

Wynn was chosen to represent the Piedmont-Triad region.

Teachers were selected based on their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students, according to a news release.

The winner will succeed Leah Carper, an English teacher at Northern Guilford High School, who won the award in 2022.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt praised the candidates vying for Teacher of the Year.

“They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year," she said in a statement.

The 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year will be announced April 14 during an awards ceremony in Cary.