Though bill is stalled in committee, a transparency bill worries educators

In North Carolina, a bill that would require teachers to post lesson plans used in classrooms online has stalled in a Senate committee.

Sponsored by Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-Burke), House Bill 755, also known as an act to ensure academic transparency, passed 66-50 in the N.C. House last May, with all the votes for the bill coming from Republicans.

Passed during Teacher Appreciation Week, the bill was sent to the Senate’s rules committee, where it has remained.

The bill calls for teachers to post on their school’s website all sorts of instructional material, including textbooks, videos, lesson plans, digital materials at the end of the school year so parents can review them in advance of the coming school year.

Additionally, the school should list the names and organizations of assembly speakers.

Backlash was swift among teachers and groups that support them including the N.C. Association of Educators, which called the bill unnecessary and burdensome.

Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, called the bill another show of disrespect toward teachers.