High school graduation season kicks back into gear with 13 ceremonies scheduled over the the next four days.

The bulk of them will take place on Saturday and Sunday at either Joel Coliseum or the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex, creating the potential for traffic congestion at certain periods of the weekend. Wake Forest University's baseball team will be playing Alabama in the Super Regional at Couch Ballpark, across from coliseum and annex.

Saturday's first game will be noon, the same time that Atkins High School's graduation will start at Joel. The starting time for Sunday's game has not been announced.

The baseball games are expected to draw 3,800 fans.

This year, the school district will graduate 3,410 seniors. Seniors from the Early and Middle colleges of Forsyth County held their graduation about two weeks ago.

Graduating seniors received more than $123.8 million in scholarships from colleges, universities and military service academies across the nation, the school district reported.

Two ceremonies, for Early and Middle College, were held in May.

Here's a list of graduations:

Thursday:

*Carter High School – 6 p.m. Carter High School Auditorium

Friday:

*Reagan High School – 5 p.m., Joel Coliseum

*Glenn High School – 8 p.m. Glenn Football Stadium

Saturday

*East Forsyth High School – 8 a.m., Joel Coliseum

*North Forsyth High School – 10 a.m., Fairgrounds Annex

*Atkins High School – noon, Joel Coliseum

*Carver High School – 2 p.m., Fairgrounds Annex

*West Forsyth High School – 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum

*Kennedy High School – 6 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Sunday

*Reynolds High School – 8 a.m. Joel Coliseum

*WS Preparatory Academy – 10 a.m., Fairgrounds Annex

*Parkland High School – noon, Joel Coliseum

*Walkertown High School – 4 p.m., Fairgrounds Annex

*Mount Tabor High School – 5:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum