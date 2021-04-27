Three Forsyth schools among Top 50 in state, according to annual survey

Three Forsyth County High Schools were ranked among the top 50 high schools in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report's annual survey of the nation's best high schools.

The website ranked nearly 18,000 high schools, including traditional, charter and magnet schools.

N.C. Leadership Academy in Kernersville, a charter school with an enrollment of 216 students in grades 9-12, was ranked No. 38 in the state and No. 1,335 nationally.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was followed by two schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' district — Atkins High School at No. 39 in the state and No. 1,406 nationally; and Reagan High School at No. 40 in the state and No. 1,423 nationally.

The Early College at Guilford was ranked as the No. 1 school in the state and No. 20 nationally.

West Forsyth just missed the statewide top 50. It ranked No. 56 in North Carolina and No. 2,139 nationally.

The website looks at six indicators in its calculations, including college readiness; math and reading proficiency; math and reading performance; the graduation rate; and the performance of underserved students.

North Carolina had 21% of its schools ranked in the Top 25% nationally. Massachusetts had the most, with 46% of its schools in the Top 25%.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.