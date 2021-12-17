TikTok threat not credible, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools say

Local school and law enforcement officials said Friday morning that there is no credibility to threats of violence at schools today.

Threats to schools across the country have been circulating on TikTok, the video-based social network that is widely popular among young people.

The threats, which are vague, warn of violence on Dec. 17. They do not mention where violence may take place.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Friday morning that the threats are not credible but investigators will monitor posts and incoming information.

"We are taking every threat seriously," the statement read.

"We will continue to be vigilant and mindful because we value our most precious asset, our children. We will continue to do everything possible to ensure their safety and security, not only today but every day," said Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.

The school system contacted parents and staff alerting them to the rumors.