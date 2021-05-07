To address its slavery past, Wake Forest will rename one campus building. The Wait Chapel name will remain.

Wake Forest University will rename a campus building in an attempt to reckon with an institutional history that stretches back to before the Civil War and includes slavery.
The university announced Friday that it will give Wingate Hall a new name: May 7, 1860 Hall. That's the date when it sold 16 enslaved persons at auction to benefit the school.
But the adjacent Wait Chapel will keep its name, Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch wrote in a message to campus Friday. Both buildings are named for past Wake Forest presidents, both of whom owned slaves who worked at the school and helped build it.
Wake Forest also announced Friday that it will establish a memorial to honor those previously excluded from the university's antebellum history.
These actions, the university said in a news release, mean that Wake Forest acknowledges that it took part in slavery and wants to remember those who labored against their will at the school.
"We entered into the exploration of our history with the understanding that discussions about our past would be controversial and potentially polarizing ..." Hatch wrote in his community message. "These actions do not address the full story of Wake Forest’s history, but are the principal way the university intends to come to terms with its antebellum heritage.”
Wake Forest in 2017 joined Universities Studying Slavery, a national consortium of institutions of higher education examining their involvement with slavery. It later set up the Slavery, Race and Memory Project to dive deeper into the school's antebellum history.
The university in 2020 created an advisory committee on naming to build upon the memory project's work and better understand Wake Forest's history from 1834 to 1862. Much of that work focused on the names put on buildings, memorials and plaques around campus and how people affiliated with the university should be remembered.
The committee recommended, and university trustees approved, the actions announced Friday. Trustees also endorsed a series of guiding principles developed by the naming committee. Those principles include a commitment to investigating the university's history, remembering its past and recognizing a diverse group of people who reflect Wake Forest's core values and have played key roles over the years.
Wingate Hall is home to the Wake Forest School of Divinity. It's named for the institution's fourth president, Washington Manly Wingate, who led the institution when it was known as Wake Forest College and located in the town of Wake Forest northeast of Raleigh.
Wingate served two terms as president: from 1853 to 1862, when the college closed after most students and faculty went off to fight for the Confederacy; and from 1866 to his death in 1879.
Like the three other Wake Forest presidents before him, Wingate owned slaves, according to a university biography. And he was Wake Forest's president in 1860 when it sold 16 enslaved persons. The college had received slaves, homes and land from the estate of an Edenton man, a Baptist like the college's founders. Wake Forest used the proceeds from the sale of enslaved persons — $10,718, according to the university — to set up the college's first endowment fund. Wake Forest's endowment as of last summer was valued at more than $1.3 billion.
Wait Chapel, the university's iconic building, is named for the college's founder and first president, Samuel Wait.
Wait held white supremacist views common during the time, according to a Wake Forest biography of Wait and his wife, Sarah "Sally" Merriam Wait. Wait also owned and rented Black slaves as farm laborers and domestic workers; two enslaved women owned by the Waits toiled at a boarding house for college students owned by the Wait family. And Samuel Wait was chairman of the Board of Trustees in 1860 when the college sold 16 enslaved persons.
Hatch said that retaining the name of Wait Chapel — which shares a foundation with Wingate Hall — underscores the complicated issues the university is confronting.
"We acknowledge the inherent contradictions that summon our intellect and moral conviction," Hatch wrote. "The complexity and contradictions create a tension that invites engagement with our story and the people whose lives are remembered and honored."
The planned memorial will recount the events of May 7, 1860 and lay out the history of Samuel Wait as university founder and slaveowner.
"With the information we have," Hatch wrote, "we will expand the story of our founding to accurately and fully reflect the reality of establishing an institution to serve humanity even while actively denying some people their own humanity.
Friday's announcement came more than a year after Hatch used a Founders' Day speech to issue an "important and overdue" apology for Wake Forest's full participation in the slave economy.
Hatch in that February 2020 speech apologized for the failure of the university's founders to recognize the humanity and intrinsic value of enslaved persons at the college. He also regretted that later generations of Wake Forest community members "did not affirm the humanity of the enslaved individuals who made our existence possible."