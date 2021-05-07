To address its slavery past, Wake Forest will rename one campus building. The Wait Chapel name will remain.

Wake Forest University will rename a campus building in an attempt to reckon with an institutional history that stretches back to before the Civil War and includes slavery.

The university announced Friday that it will give Wingate Hall a new name: May 7, 1860 Hall. That's the date when it sold 16 enslaved persons at auction to benefit the school.

But the adjacent Wait Chapel will keep its name, Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch wrote in a message to campus Friday. Both buildings are named for past Wake Forest presidents, both of whom owned slaves who worked at the school and helped build it.

Wake Forest also announced Friday that it will establish a memorial to honor those previously excluded from the university's antebellum history.

These actions, the university said in a news release, mean that Wake Forest acknowledges that it took part in slavery and wants to remember those who labored against their will at the school.