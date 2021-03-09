Traditional graduation plans considered by school district

Graduation plans are shaping up for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools even with so many unknowns about capacity restrictions.
Lionel Kato, an area superintendent for the school district, has been meeting with school officials, parents and students for the last several weeks to come up with plans for a more traditional ceremony for this year's graduates. Last year's seniors graduated in virtual ceremonies and picked up their diplomas individually in drive-thru events.
This year, the district is looking at having in-person ceremonies between June 9-11 at each school's football stadiums. Typically, graduation ceremonies are held at Joel Coliseum.
Alternative locations will be available for high schools that don't have home stadiums.
"Last year when the pandemic hit, there were a lot of unknowns, so we were in a very precarious position," Kato told the school board at its monthly work session "We're in a precarious position, but we have a lot more knowledge on what we need to do and how we should go about doing it."
The graduation dates are still tentative, but Kato said they should be firmed up within a few days.
Each student will be given between six and 10 tickets to distribute to friends and family.
Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that seating at outdoor venues be limited to 30% capacity. If COVID-19 numbers continue to decline and vaccinations increase, there's a strong possibility that Cooper will relax the capacity order. There are also a handful of bills moving through the General Assembly that would raise capacity to 40% or 50%.
"We believe we can do this safely, and that's the main thing," Kato said.
Some of the largest schools in the district may have to have two ceremonies to abide by the capacity order.
Board members asked about trying to find larger venues that could accommodate an entire graduating class.
"Those are memorable moments," Dana Caudill Jones said.
Deanna Kaplan asked Kato to check into the possibility of using the large field at Tanglewood Park.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said last week that he would recommend either a hybrid or virtual graduation ceremony.
Ohl said that while reopening schools has gone smoothly so far, “we can’t just forget we’re still in a pandemic.”
Kato said the group that is advising him is considering a virtual option for people who don't want to attend in person.
