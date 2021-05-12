Traffic help may be on way for Meadowlark parents

By the start of the next school year in August, dropping off and picking up students could be much less of a hassle at Meadowlark Elementary and Middle schools.
The once-bucolic road is now home to several new apartments and developments, as well as the two schools, leading to congestion each morning and afternoon as parents line up in the car-rider line.
While the city of Winston-Salem has started traffic improvements that will add a central turn lane to the two-lane road, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools plans its own set of improvements on the Meadowlark campus that should alleviate traffic.
The improvements are among the projects in the $350 million bond package that voters approved in 2016. Though it was estimated to cost $1.8 million, it may wind up being closer to $1.1 million, according to Colon Moore, the director of facility planning and school construction for the school district.
The school board's building and grounds committee recommended on Tuesday that construction begin on the traffic improvements once the school year ends on June 8 and before teachers return on Aug. 16. The full school board will need to vote on the recommendation at its meeting on May 25 before the project can move forward.
Construction bids for the project are scheduled to be returned on Thursday.
"It's going to be a pretty significant change," Moore told the board at its work session in April.
The new traffic plan will flip the pattern that car drivers and buses now use. Instead of dropping their children off in front of the school, parents will use the road and parking lot now used by bus drivers, which are behind the schools. Meanwhile, bus drivers will turn into the schools' main drive and drop students off near the front entrance to the schools.
Moore said the new pattern will allow more cars to line up off Meadowlark Drive, which should ease congestion.
Once homes to farms and country homes, development on Meadowlark Drive has skyrocketed over the last several years with the expansion of Jamison Park and the sprawling Brookberry Farm subdivision, which includes apartments and single-family homes. At about two-miles long, the road extends from Country Club to Robinhood roads.
The city's work on Meadowlark was approved by voters in 2014 as part of $60 million in street projects. The Winston-Salem City Council awarded a contract of $7.7 million to Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy in November for the widening work. That work will take two years to complete, and the road will stay open.
