Traffic help may be on way for Meadowlark parents

By the start of the next school year in August, dropping off and picking up students could be much less of a hassle at Meadowlark Elementary and Middle schools.

The once-bucolic road is now home to several new apartments and developments, as well as the two schools, leading to congestion each morning and afternoon as parents line up in the car-rider line.

While the city of Winston-Salem has started traffic improvements that will add a central turn lane to the two-lane road, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools plans its own set of improvements on the Meadowlark campus that should alleviate traffic.

The improvements are among the projects in the $350 million bond package that voters approved in 2016. Though it was estimated to cost $1.8 million, it may wind up being closer to $1.1 million, according to Colon Moore, the director of facility planning and school construction for the school district.

The school board's building and grounds committee recommended on Tuesday that construction begin on the traffic improvements once the school year ends on June 8 and before teachers return on Aug. 16. The full school board will need to vote on the recommendation at its meeting on May 25 before the project can move forward.

