Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has a new executive director of transportation.
The school board recently approved Tisha Davidson for the position. She is scheduled to start on April 3.
Davidson most recently worked at Elon University as the director of operations for Aramark Corporation. She was at High Point University from 2013-2019 where she first served as assistant hospitality director and then the hospitality services director.
Davidson received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a corporate emphasis from Elon University.
