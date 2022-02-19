Two female graduates of UNC School of the Arts allege in complaints that a former opera and artistic director sexually harassed them in class and in rehearsals

In other improvised scenes during the fall 2018 semester, Muni instructed other female students to act out being in an orgy and to play roles of concubines in a harem, one of the complaints says. In an acting class exercise, Muni instructed a female student to simulate slitting her wrists.

Muni directed the student next to perform her entire aria while acting out bleeding to death on the floor and trying to pull herself up on the columns around her before resigning herself to her death, the complaint says.

On Sept. 18, 2018, Muni coached one of the plaintiffs in her singing of "Du gai soleli," Sophie’s aria from "Werther" in which a 15-year-old girl encourages those around her to be joyful, the complaint says. Muni told the plaintiff to interpret the aria as though she was trying to ascertain Werther’s sexual interest in her, even though there is no implication of romantic or sexual interest between the characters in the opera.

When the plaintiff questioned Muni’s interpretation by saying that Sophie is aware that Werther is in love with her sister, Muni acknowledged her point, and told the plaintiff to explore this sexualized interpretation anyway, the complaint says.