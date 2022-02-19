Two female graduates of UNC School of the Arts allege in complaints that a former opera and artistic director sexually harassed them in class and in rehearsals

Two 2019 graduates of the UNC School of the Arts have accused Nicholas Muni, a former opera and artistic director at the Winston-Salem conservatory, of sexually harassing them, and they say that university administrators allowed Muni to return to campus after he was reportedly banned from the school.
The alumnae’s allegations are detailed in two complaints that their attorney, Leto Copeley of Raleigh, filed in February 2021 with the N.C. Industrial Commission.
"When they (the plaintiffs) arrived at the UNC School of the Arts, they were excited about what they would learn," Copeley said Friday. "They already had accomplishments in the opera world."
The plaintiffs left the school with damaged singing voices, Copeley said.
"It is just sad that UNC system school has a history of engaging in predatory behavior," Copeley said.
Their complaints are the first to directly involve Chancellor Brian Cole. Cole was installed as the school's ninth chancellor on Oct. 1, 2021, the same day that news of the initial lawsuit involving seven UNCSA high school alumni surfaced. Cole is not accused of any sexual misconduct.
The graduates’ complaints coincide with 56 former high school students at UNC School of the Arts who have filed a lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court. The two complaints filed in February 2021 with the N.C. Industrial Commission are the first made by college graduates of UNCSA.
The high school students allege in their lawsuit that school administrators ignored and condoned a rampant culture in which faculty members sexually abused and assaulted hundreds of high school students from the late 1960s through at least 2012. Claims have also been filed with the N.C. Industrial Commission.
According to the February 2021 complaints, the two female UNCSA graduates are seeking to recover damages from the "negligent conduct" of Muni, the former artistic director of the university's A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute at UNCSA; Cole, who is also the former dean of the university's School of Music; Karen Beres, the school's vice provost and dean of academic affairs; James Lucas, a former chief human resources officer at UNCSA, and Valerie Thelen, the university's chief compliance officer and director of Title IX.
Title IX is the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in educational programs that receive federal money.
Through his attorney, Andrew Miltenberg of New York City, Muni declined to comment regarding the UNCSA graduates’ allegations against him.
"Any prior issues between Mr. Muni and the university have been addressed and resolved," Miltenberg said.
The N.C. Attorney’s General Office is representing UNCSA, and it will determine if the arts conservatory, a state agency, is legally liable for its alleged wrongdoing.
The Winston-Salem Journal is not identifying the plaintiffs because they are alleged victims of sexual abuse.
"UNCSA takes allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and cares deeply about the safety and welfare of our students and alumni," said Katherine Johnson, a university spokeswoman. "UNCSA is grateful for the courage it took for these graduate students to report the misconduct described in the (complaints)."
"The allegations regarding the actions of the former faculty member (Muni) are absolutely in opposition to the values upheld by UNCSA," Johnson said.
The plaintiffs enter the university
In 2017, both plaintiffs enrolled at UNCSA as graduate students in the Fletcher Opera Institute and its School of Music to study and develop their theater and voice performance skills, their complaints say.
Muni coached both plaintiffs in voice sessions, and Muni served as the women's stage director for any UNCSA productions in which they were cast.
Muni's alleged misconduct against one plaintiff began in September 2017 during the staging of the opera scene from "Susannah," during which the plaintiff was cast as Susannah, according to her complaint.
Muni then altered the plot by telling the plaintiff to instigate her own rape in order to make a scene "more interesting," the complaint says. During the staging, Muni grabbed the plaintiff’s arm so forcefully that he left bruises.
During a dramatic coaching that same month when the plaintiff was singing "Quando m’en vo," an aria in which a woman tries to make her ex-lover jealous, Muni is accused of directing the plaintiff at a certain point in the music: “you are having an orgasm" and then watched her attempt this direction, the complaint says.
The plaintiff "was extremely uncomfortable and had difficulty even singing the aria," the complaint says.
During a class shopping excursion on Sept. 23, 2017, for the fall production of the opera, "Trouble in Tahiti," Muni instructed the other plaintiff to find two "sexy, tight-fitting" costumes, according to the complaint.
Muni participated in the costume search himself, selecting pieces he wanted the plaintiff to try on and evaluating the clothes once she was wearing them, the complaint said. Muni told the plaintiff that the costume pieces he selected were "sexy," "vavavoom," and used similar words numerous times during the shopping trip.
'Outside the scope'
In February 2018 during character discussion for the rehearsal for the production of "Impressions de Pelleas," Muni told both plaintiffs that their character, Melisande, a young girl who had been raped prior to the events in the opera, was someone who every man, including the character's husband's grandfather and wheelchair-bound child, wanted to sleep with, the complaints say. In addition, Muni believed that Melisande wanted to have sex with every man she met.
"This characterization of Melisande is outside the scope of common artistic interpretation of the 'Pelleas' storyline, was unnecessary to the production, and placed (both plaintiffs) who were cast in the role of Melisande, in a position of emotional vulnerability and danger," the complaint says.
During the staging of "Pelleas," Muni made constant references to child sexuality, at times, instructing the students playing Pelleas and Melisande to be both childlike and have an orgasm in the same staging direction, the complaint says.
On March 27, 2018 during the rehearsal of a hair pulling scene for "Impressions de Pelleas," Muni veered from the script and turned the scene into a violent assault and rape attempt of the pregnant teenaged protagonist (Melisande) played by both plaintiffs, the complaints say.
In Muni’s revised version of the scene, Melisande was to be thrown down to the ground on her back with her arms pinned down and legs kicked apart as a male student performer thrust his hips into hers, the complaint says. Muni gave this storyline change to the male student actor, but not to both plaintiffs before the rehearsal, according to the complaints.
"Common practice in the teaching of theater art is for an actor to request permission of a fellow actor before touching them," the complaints say.
"Muni directed the attempted rape scene step-by-step to (both plaintiffs’) shock," without any notice to them of what had been planned and without anyone asking for consent to touch them before enacting an attempted rape upon them while they were on their backs on stage, in front of other students, according to the complaint.
Muni instructed one of the plaintiffs to lovingly caress the male student's face after the violent assault and attempted rape scene, the complaint says. Both plaintiffs were disturbed by Muni's interpretation and direction of this scene.
A maid in disguise
In Spring 2018, Muni coached one of the plaintiffs on "The Laughing Song" from "Die Fledermaus," a playful comic aria in which a maid in disguise insists that her employer must be mistaken by her identity, the complaint says.
Although the aria was usually interpreted as playful, youthful and perhaps mildly flirtatious or coy, Muni insisted that the piece was "a song of seduction," focused exclusively on a sexualized interpretation of the aria, "despite standard interpretation and the plaintiff's questions and sentiments to the contrary," the complaint says.
Muni spent most of the hour-long session having the plaintiff practice her "seduction techniques," according to the complaint.
On Sept. 2, 2018, in an acting class led by Muni, a male student selected one of the plaintiffs as his silent character for a class activity in which Muni instructed the male student to lead the plaintiff in an improvisation while the student sang his aria, according to a complaint.
Muni told then the plaintiff that the male student was portraying a powerful man who has captured her son, and she needed to sexually submit to this powerful man or her son would be murdered, the complaint says.
The male student didn't ask for the plaintiff’s permission to touch her in the scene, contrary to standard practice, the complaint says.
"Instead of teaching the student to follow correct practice so as to insure that the improvisation was safe for (the plaintiff), Muni ignored the male student’s conduct," the complaint says.
During the scene’s rehearsal, the male student grabbed the plaintiff’s arms, pushed her into a chair, called her a "pig" at least a dozen times, pulled and pushed her around the stage, verbally degraded her in order to coerce her into sex, and intimidated her into agreeing to sexually submit to him, the complaint says.
The male student undertook all of these actions at Muni's direction and instruction, the complaint says.
Muni allowed the violent scene to play out without interruption and, as feedback after the improvisation, suggested that the scene be set in a "kink room," the complaint says.
The male student then led the plaintiff to improvise the scene again in the "kink room" with violent derogatory words and actions, the complaint says.
"The plaintiff felt uncomfortable, degraded, violated and helpless as a result," the complaint says.
Beginning in September 2018, one of the plaintiffs developed an anxiety disorder as a result of Muni’s treatment of her, the complaint says. The plaintiff developed a mental block that prevented her from singing well in front of Muni and others, and she had tension in her throat that has interfered with her ability to sing, the complaint said.
The plaintiff continues to experience stress and fears that have required her to seek various treatments, according to the complaint.
The other plaintiff began experiencing rapid vocal fatigue due to the emotional distress caused by Muni’s actions, according to her complaint.
Concubines in a harem
In other improvised scenes during the fall 2018 semester, Muni instructed other female students to act out being in an orgy and to play roles of concubines in a harem, one of the complaints says. In an acting class exercise, Muni instructed a female student to simulate slitting her wrists.
Muni directed the student next to perform her entire aria while acting out bleeding to death on the floor and trying to pull herself up on the columns around her before resigning herself to her death, the complaint says.
On Sept. 18, 2018, Muni coached one of the plaintiffs in her singing of "Du gai soleli," Sophie’s aria from "Werther" in which a 15-year-old girl encourages those around her to be joyful, the complaint says. Muni told the plaintiff to interpret the aria as though she was trying to ascertain Werther’s sexual interest in her, even though there is no implication of romantic or sexual interest between the characters in the opera.
When the plaintiff questioned Muni’s interpretation by saying that Sophie is aware that Werther is in love with her sister, Muni acknowledged her point, and told the plaintiff to explore this sexualized interpretation anyway, the complaint says.
On Sept. 21, 2018 while working with the plaintiff on the staging of a hand kiss, Muni departed from "standard practice in the theater industry by performing the actual kiss outside of dress rehearsal," the complaint says. Muni took the plaintiff’s hand, stared into her eyes and slowly brought her hand to his lips while maintaining eye contact and audibly groaning "mmmmm."
"This conduct made (the plaintiff) visibly upset to the point that fellow students approached her to ask if she was all right," the complaint says.
During a rehearsal on Sept. 23, 2018, Muni instructed one of the plaintiffs to lie down on a bench with her eyes closed for a dream sequence. Muni then directed a male student actor to hover over the plaintiff, unbutton her blouse, lift up her skirt, play with her hair, pour salt over her and perform other ritualistic tasks, the plaintiff’s complaint says.
Muni instructed the plaintiff to keep her eyes closed and portray having an "erotic" dream during this sequence, the complaint says. At the time, Muni hovered his hands over the plaintiff's chest to demonstrate the act of unbuttoning. Muni then lifted her skirt up beyond his knee, touching her bare thigh as he did so.
None of Muni's actions was done with (the plaintiff's) consent, according to the complaint.
During the same rehearsal, Muni instructed another student how to lean in for a kiss with the plaintiff, the complaint says. While doing so, Muni stared into the plaintiff's eyes and leaned in until he was inches from her face. The plaintiff was forced to turn her head to keep Muni from kissing her, the complaint says.
On Sept. 24, 2018, both plaintiffs met with Cole, who was the dean in the School of Music at the time, to discuss Muni's "inappropriate and sexualized conduct" toward them, the complaints say.
The investigation begins
Cole assured the plaintiffs that their concerns about Muni would be investigated, that their identities would be protected and that they would be protected from "further sexualized and unsafe conduct from Muni in the interim," their complaints say.
A day later on Sept. 25, 2018, Muni instructed one of the plaintiffs to masturbate in front of her fellow students and Muni for a class exercise, the plaintiff’s complaint says. Feeling that she had no choice but to comply as Muni was her professor and artistic director and controlled her grades and status in the graduate program, the plaintiff complied, "although she was extremely uncomfortable and emotionally distressed," her complaint says.
Muni spent the remainder of the class critiquing the plaintiff's masturbation performance, telling her that she could have been more specific in her actions by placing her hand over her skirt. Muni told the class they need to be accustomed to this if they wanted "to have careers in Europe," the complaint says.
Following that incident, the plaintiff contacted Cole and told him what had happened. Cole responded by telling the plaintiff about mediation options. Both plaintiffs then realized their only option for protection was to file a formal complaint with James Lucas, the university's chief human resources officer at that time.
On Sept. 27, 2018, both plaintiffs and three other students met with Lucas to discuss Muni's alleged behavior, the complaints say. Lucas told the plaintiffs and the other students that Muni would be supervised by another faculty in future rehearsals.
"Upon receiving the formal complaint on Sept. 27, 2018, UNCSA acted swiftly and according to procedures and protocols in place to protect students against alleged harassment of this kind, including the initiation of an extensive investigation," said Johnson, the university spokeswoman.
"The accused faculty member was immediately supervised by another faculty member in order to protect students and allow plaintiffs, at their request, to continue attending class and rehearsals for a performance scheduled in two weeks," Johnson said.
On Oct. 29, 2018, both plaintiffs met with Lucas again about the lack of progress into the investigation of Muni, their complaints say. Lucas told them that Muni hadn’t submitted a written statement in the case, “but it should be coming soon.”
On Nov. 6, 2018, both plaintiffs met with Cole and Karen Beres, the university’s vice provost and dean of academic affairs, their complaints say. The plaintiffs were told that Muni should have no further contact with them during the investigation.
Three days later, Valerie Thelen, the university’s chief compliance officer and director of its Title IX program, met with the plaintiffs and told them that Muni had been placed on administrative leave for the remainder of the investigation. Thelen also told the plaintiffs that Muni was not permitted to be on campus or have any contact with UNCSA students, the complaints say.
"The faculty member (Muni) left the country for a personal trip on Oct. 12, 2018, and was officially put on administrative leave on Nov. 8, 2018 before returning to work," Johnson said. "UNC policy requires that he be paid during the leave.
"The faculty member had no interaction with students after Oct. 12, 2018 and his last day of paid leave was May 9, 2020 after the investigation was completed and personnel actions had been instituted," Johnson said.
UNCSA’s actions against Muni are common among colleges and universities, said Karen Gerber of Winston-Salem, a criminal defense attorney.
"Educational institutions subject to Title IX are responsible for drafting and enforcing their own policies, subject to compliance with federal regulation," said Gerber, who is not involved in the case.
"Each institution's policy can specify how it addresses continued employment after a complaint has been made, but prior to an internal determination of responsibility," Gerber said. "Generally speaking, institutions will be tasked with balancing a presumption of non-responsibility of the respondent with safety to the complainant and educational community at large."
Muni returns to campus
Despite the investigation and the assurances given to the plaintiff that Muni would not be on campus, university administrators had invited Muni to return to campus and participate in the Schmidt Visual Competition on March 9, 2019, the complaints say.
Muni served as an adjudicator for the competition, four UNCSA high school students participated in the competition, and members of the plaintiffs’ graduate program also participated, the complaints say.
Cole was photographed with Muni at the event, and a video of Muni was posted online in which he discussed his role as a current teacher at UNCSA, the complaints say. The event's pianist was a vocal coach at the Fletcher Opera Institute and a witness in the university's investigation in Muni’s alleged actions.
No university official told either plaintiff that Muni would be on campus, according to their complaints.
"Out of concern for legal claims that could have jeopardized the ongoing investigation, UNCSA executive leadership permitted (Muni) to fulfill a one-day contractual obligation to an outside vocal competition that had leased space at UNCSA," said Johnson, the university spokeswoman.
"The competition took place on a Saturday over spring break when students were not on campus," Johnson said, "and during which he had no one-on-one contact with students and no contact with plaintiffs, who were not eligible to participate in the competition."
On May 4, 2019, both plaintiffs graduated from UNCSA, their complaints say. A month later, Thelen sent the plaintiffs the school’s investigative report that found that Muni had engaged in inappropriate behavior and recommended that he be discharged from UNCSA, their complaints say.
Muni, Cole, Beres, Thelen and Lucas were negligent as they failed to exercise reasonable care to protect the plaintiffs’ safety and emotional wellbeing, according to both complaints.
