UNC School of the Arts' film school leader Henry Grillo to retire

Henry Grillo, a teacher and administrator at UNC School of the Arts for the past 35 years, will retire at the end of December.

The Winston-Salem arts conservatory announced Wednesday that Grillo also will be stepping down as interim dean of its School of Filmmaking, a position he has held for the past year and a half.

Grillo has served in numerous roles at UNCSA. For 25 years he was on the faculty of the School of Design and Production, where he also served for part of that time as assistant dean and director of graduate programs. He is a past winner of both the UNCSA Excellence in Teaching Award and the UNC Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Grillo was named associate dean of the film school in 2010. UNCSA credited Grillo during his tenure in that role with helping to introduce new graduate programs; overseeing the construction of the New Media Building that opened in 2015 with production design and animation studios; and serving as executive producer of the school's new video production of "The Nutcracker," which will shown on video instead of performed before a live audience this month because of COVID-19.