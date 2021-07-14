UNC School of the Arts offers a new scholarship program aimed for diversity

UNC School of the Arts has set up a new scholarship program in hopes of recruiting a more diverse group of students.

The Winston-Salem arts conservatory announced Wednesday that it will work with a New York foundation "to recruit, train and support talented students who might be missed through traditional avenues," according to a news release.

UNC School of the Arts said it plans to award 10 full scholarships to undergraduates from eight U.S. cities, including Charlotte, Dallas and Philadelphia. The first Posse Artists will enter UNCSA in fall 2022. School officials said they hope they'll get at least one scholar for each of its five arts divisions.

Once on campus, Posse Artists will be able to take part in workshops, retreats and other events with UNCSA faculty, foundation representatives and other scholarship winners.

The school said it will use existing and new scholarship funds and a $500,000 grant from the Posse Foundation to pay for the Posse scholarships.

