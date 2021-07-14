UNC School of the Arts offers a new scholarship program aimed for diversity

UNC School of the Arts has set up a new scholarship program in hopes of recruiting a more diverse group of students.
The Winston-Salem arts conservatory announced Wednesday that it will work with a New York foundation "to recruit, train and support talented students who might be missed through traditional avenues," according to a news release.
UNC School of the Arts said it plans to award 10 full scholarships to undergraduates from eight U.S. cities, including Charlotte, Dallas and Philadelphia. The first Posse Artists will enter UNCSA in fall 2022. School officials said they hope they'll get at least one scholar for each of its five arts divisions.
Once on campus, Posse Artists will be able to take part in workshops, retreats and other events with UNCSA faculty, foundation representatives and other scholarship winners.
The school said it will use existing and new scholarship funds and a $500,000 grant from the Posse Foundation to pay for the Posse scholarships.
The initiative will help UNCSA "recruit exceptionally talented students from all walks of life who bring different socioeconomic, cultural, racial and ethnic backgrounds," Chancellor Brian Cole said in a statement. "I believe that artists will be at the forefront of transformational change in our society, and the students who we train at UNCSA, with the support of Posse Arts, will lead that cultural shift."
The Posse Foundation works with 63 colleges and universities — Davidson College is the organization's only other North Carolina partner — to recruit talented but overlooked students from 10 cities across the United States.
Since 1989, according to the foundation's website, more than 10,000 Posse Scholars have received more than $1.6 billion in scholarship money. Nearly 6 in 10 are the first members of their families to attend college, and many live in communities where high school students don't often go on to college. Ninety percent of Posse Scholars earn a college degree.
In April, the foundation announced a related effort: the Posse Arts Program for students with academic and leadership potential who also are interested in the creative arts. The Posse Foundation worked with the charitable foundation established by the family of Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the Broadway musicals "Hamilton" and "In the Heights," to create and fund this new arts initiative.
Two others schools previously signed on to the Posse Arts Program: California Institute of the Arts and Bard College in New York. The Posse Foundation said within five years it hopes to be able to support 250 Posse Arts scholars at five institutions.
Cole said this new program will help UNCSA act on a recommendation made by the school's Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Initiative. In its report, published in May, the group urged the school to do a better job of recruiting and retaining students of color and from historically underserved populations.
UNCSA's proportion of Black, Latino, American Indian and other underrepresented minority undergraduate students grew from 18.3 percent in 2011 to 26.4 percent as of last fall, according to UNC System statistics. Eleven percent of its undergraduate students are Latino, while only 9 percent are Black. White students make up nearly two-thirds of the school's undergraduate enrollment.
The school is much less diverse than the UNC System as a whole. In fall 2020, 22 percent of the undergraduates enrolled at North Carolina's 16 state universities were Black. Nearly 36 percent of all UNC System undergraduates were underrepresented minorities.
