UNC System announces its teaching excellence awards for 2021. Here are the UNCSA and WSSU winners.

Winston-Salem State's Lynn Roche Zubov and Lauren Vilchik of UNC School of the Arts are the two Winston-Salem winners of the UNC System's 2021 Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

Zubov is an associate professor of education at WSSU. Vilchik is a professor and assistant dean of graduate studies in UNCSA's School of Filmmaking.

The annual awards, announced Thursday, are presented by the UNC Board of Governors to one faculty member at each of the 16 state universities and the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics. Each winner receives a commemorative bronze medallion and $12,500.

Zubov joined the Winston-Salem State faculty in 2000 after getting her doctorate from Vanderbilt University in Nashville. She teaches both undergraduate and graduate classes in special education.

In a statement describing her teaching philosophy, Zubov wrote that she believes the "primary goals of education are to empower individuals and the improvement of society" and to help people "live more productive and self-satisfying lives."