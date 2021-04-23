UNC System announces its teaching excellence awards for 2021. Here are the UNCSA and WSSU winners.

Winston-Salem State's Lynn Roche Zubov and Lauren Vilchik of UNC School of the Arts are the two Winston-Salem winners of the UNC System's 2021 Awards for Excellence in Teaching.
Zubov is an associate professor of education at WSSU. Vilchik is a professor and assistant dean of graduate studies in UNCSA's School of Filmmaking.
The annual awards, announced Thursday, are presented by the UNC Board of Governors to one faculty member at each of the 16 state universities and the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics. Each winner receives a commemorative bronze medallion and $12,500.
Zubov joined the Winston-Salem State faculty in 2000 after getting her doctorate from Vanderbilt University in Nashville. She teaches both undergraduate and graduate classes in special education.
In a statement describing her teaching philosophy, Zubov wrote that she believes the "primary goals of education are to empower individuals and the improvement of society" and to help people "live more productive and self-satisfying lives."
Zubov also wrote that she worries less about what grades her students are getting in her class and more about what sort of teachers they'll be in five years.
"If in five years, they are ineffective teachers, even if they received an A in my course, I failed them," she wrote. "But conversely, even if they did poorly in the class but are excellent teachers, then they have made me and WSSU proud."
UNC School of the Arts Chancellor Brian Cole said in a statement that Vilchik "models everything that we value in our faculty. She has a wealth of experience and close ties in the film industry, combined with a passion for teaching and mentoring creative entrepreneurs."
Before coming to UNCSA in 2010, Vilchik started an independent film company, Tonic Films. Her company produced 10 films, including the 2002 horror comedy hit "Cabin Fever," which was filmed on location in North Carolina. Other film credits include “Briar Patch” (2002) and “Shifting Gears" (2018).
Vilchik also is an attorney specializing in independent film finance and production. She earned her law degree from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles.
Other area winners of the UNC System's teaching excellence awards are Rebecca B. MacLeod, a professor of music education at UNCG; and Comfort O. Okpala, a professor of leadership studies at N.C. A&T.
