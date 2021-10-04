UNCSA alumni detail psychological damage they allege is due to sexual abuse by faculty members

In a taped statement shown via Zoom, Christopher looks at pictures that show him as a young boy. Many of the other plaintiffs had pictures of themselves as students in the background as they appeared live at the news conference via Zoom.

Christopher said faculty members who sexually abused him and others told the students they controlled the students’ future. In the lawsuit, he alleges that one of his ballet teachers, the late Duncan Noble, sexually abused him both in class and at Noble’s home. He also alleged that two other faculty members, the late Richard Kuch and Richard Gain, made sexually inappropriate comments during classes.

The abuse happened at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis, and he said he saw many of his classmates later die from AIDS before they were 30. Throughout his adult life, Christopher said he was psychologically damaged as he grappled with sexual abuse that he once believed was normal.

“I am broken and have been for decades,” he said.

Other alumni said the abuse they suffered led to life-long mental health issues. One plaintiff named Terence said he attempted suicide twice. Some abandoned careers in the arts because of what happened to them at UNCSA.