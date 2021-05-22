UNCSA alumnus tells graduates their work as artists will bring people together

Before his speech, Chancellor Brian Cole presented Henderson with an honorary doctorate in fine arts from UNCSA.

During the ceremony, the university awarded master’s degrees in fine arts, bachelor’s degrees in fine arts and bachelor’s degrees in music. Members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 participated in the event.

A group of 519 students were eligible to receive degrees at Saturday’s event, according to the university’s program. A university official called out the names of graduating students of both classes who didn’t attend the commencement.

Cole and other speakers praised the graduates for overcoming the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and earning their degrees.

“Commencement means more to you because of what you had to do get here,” Cole said. “You have achieved so much. We are proud of you.”

After spring break in the 2019-20 school year, the university conducted most of its classes virtually, said Lauren Whitaker, UNCSA spokeswoman. During the 2020-21 school year, the university conducted most of its classes in-person.