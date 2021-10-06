UNCSA chancellor plans listening sessions with students on sexual abuse lawsuit

Cole, who was installed as chancellor on Friday, the same day that news of the lawsuit became public, said that in the past several days, UNCSA students had expressed concerns about school safety and that “at times, they have felt unheard despite current institutional systems and procedures in place.”

“I am committed to changing that and want to reinforce a campus environment where no student ever feels unheard, and where, as a campus, we continually strive to do better in protecting the safety and well-being of every member of our community.”

This is the second statement Cole has issued to the school’s community since the lawsuit was filed. Late Monday afternoon, he issued a statement, saying he was appalled by the allegations and emphasizing that the school has instituted policies to ensure that such sexual abuse will not be tolerated or allowed. He said the school has provided resources for students who want to report abuse. He reiterated that last point Wednesday, saying that students can report any safety concerns to the school’s Title IX office, campus police and student conduct office. Students can also report alleged abuse to local law-enforcement, the Forsyth County Department of Social Services and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.