UNCSA names a new dean of its dance school. Endalyn Taylor will replace Susan Jaffe at the Winston-Salem conservatory.

Taylor trained in dance at the Mayfair Academy of Fine Arts in her native Chicago and received her master of fine arts in 2012 from Hollins University in Virginia.

Chancellor Brian Cole in a statement said Taylor "brings an incredible combination of professional experience and educational leadership" to the school.

"She is the right person to take the school forward with a collaborative spirit to shape and mentor the next generation of dancers," Cole added.

Taylor — the fifth dean of the School of Dance — will start Aug. 1 at a salary of $165,000.

She'll replace Susan Jaffe, who left UNC School of the Arts in 2020 after eight years to become artistic director of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. Jared Redick, the school's assistant dean for the past seven years, is serving as interim dean.

Taylor will be one of three new leaders of UNCSA's five schools. UNC School of the Arts announced last week that Deborah LaVine, an independent filmmaker and director of the film directing program at California Institute of the Arts, will be the next dean of the School of Filmmaking.

UNCSA said it plans to name the new dean of its School of Music later this month. The school has been led by an interim dean since Cole was named UNCSA's interim chancellor in 2019 and chancellor in 2020.

