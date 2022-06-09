UNCSA names design team for Stevens Center renovation. Project to take about three years.

UNC School of the Arts launched on Thursday the long-awaited renovation of the Stevens Center by announcing the design team for the multiphase project.

Little Diversified Architectural Consulting of Charlotte and Steinberg Hart of Los Angeles have been hired to handle Phase One of the renovation of the downtown Winston-Salem theater. The university owns the 77,500-square-foot facility.

The Forsyth County legislative delegation was able to secure $29.8 million for the project in the 2021-22 state budget. UNCSA is requesting another $12.4 million in future state funding.

UNCSA said it does not yet have renderings of what the renovated facility would look like.

Phase One will likely take about three years. It will include roof and building envelope repairs, as well as interior improvements.

Advance planning and design is under way and are expected to take between 12 and 18 months to complete.

Once those steps are done, UNCSA expects the entire building will be closed for about two years, meaning the renovated Stevens Center could open between summer 2025 and early 2026.

The facility will remain open for rehearsals and performances at least through the 2022-23 season.

“Information about alternate venues for the UNCSA performance season, community programs and partner organizations during the time that the Stevens Center is dark will be announced at a later date,” UNCSA said.

“We’re overjoyed to be taking the first real steps toward making our long-awaited and long-overdue dream of renovating the Stevens Center a reality,” UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole said.

“A vibrant Stevens Center will stimulate our downtown economy and enhance our contribution to The City of Arts and Innovation.”

The 1,366-seat facility debuted in 1929 as a silent movie theater. The neoclassical building was restored and reopened in 1983 with a redesigned stage and backstage that was able to house Broadway-scale live performances of music, theater, dance and opera.

“Efforts will be made to retain the building’s original character,” UNCSA said.

Other renovation phases will involve improving the experience for show attendees and students.

UNCSA said it has not settled on an overall capital investment for the renovation, which will include public and private funding for each phase.

Cole said that chief among Little and Steinberg Hart’s services will be to determine cost and phasing strategies.

The groups have teamed to design and construct more than 80 art centers that serve academic institutions and their surrounding communities, including several in North and South Carolina.

UNCSA said Thursday it “continues to pursue” an additional $12.4 million from the state for a total request of $42.2 million, as well as private funding.

“I am grateful that state legislative leaders and the governor, as well as our Forsyth County delegation, share our vision and recognize the importance of and potential for the landmark theater, and we are hopeful for their ongoing support as we move through this multiphase process,” Cole said.

Melanie Reddrick, executive principal-in-charge of Little, said the team recognizes that the Stevens Center “is a significant historic treasure, and it holds great meaning for UNCSA and the region.”

“We will work closely with university and community stakeholders to give this remarkable theater a new lease on life.”

Those stakeholders include the Winston-Salem Symphony, Piedmont Opera and the National Black Theatre Festival.

“When we are finished, our hope is that the Stevens Center brings joy to Winston-Salem for another 100 years,” Reddrick said.

UNCSA will continue to seek input from the Winston-Salem community for the project, as well as partner organizations such as the Winston-Salem Symphony, Piedmont Opera and the National Black Theatre Festival, among others, who utilize the Stevens Center.

Cole said the renovation projects will give UNCSA opportunities to consider more community outreach with certain performances, as well as utilize on-campus venues.

Project background

In September 2017, the UNCSA board of trustees approved a concept master renovation plan.

Then-UNCSA Chancellor Lindsay Bierman said in September 2017 that the concept master plan “provides a detailed analysis of existing conditions, reflects the ‘must-haves’ of most campus and community stakeholders, and outlines realistic cost estimates to bring the facility up to current industry standards and building codes.”

Construction and other items, including furnishings, new rigging systems, lighting and audio/visual equipment were projected at that time to cost $35.2 million.

UNCSA said Thursday that “Little and Steinberg Hart will be developing new design plans, though will refer to the 2017 concept plan.”

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said that even though it took years to get funding for the renovation into the state budget, the inclusion represented a recognition of “that the Stevens Center has served our community well and is a shining example of our commitment to the arts and educational programs.”

“However, it is in need of repairs and updating,” Lambeth said.

