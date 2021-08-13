UNCSA School of Filmmaking ranked by two entertainment publications

The School of Filmmaking at the UNC School of the Arts has been recognized by two publications of the film and television industry this month, UNCSA said Friday.

The Hollywood Reporter ranked the school at No. 11 on its list of 25 top film schools in America, and MovieMaker magazine included UNCSA in its list of the best film schools in the United States and Canada, UNCSA said.

The Hollywood Reporter noted the UNCSA School of Filmmaking named independent filmmaker Deborah LaVine its new dean, UNCSA said. The school boasts an incoming class of 50 percent women for the second straight year, and that it covers the costs of student films.

MovieMaker spotlighted UNCSA’s screenwriting program, for which UNCSA offers bachelor's degree in fine arts and master's degrees in fine arts, UNCSA said.

Graduates of the program hold titles such as screenwriter, producer and writer's assistant on major motion pictures, television series and animated films.

"We are honored to be included on lists like these by The Hollywood Reporter and MovieMaker, which are read by industry insiders," LaVine said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.