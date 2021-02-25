UNCSA threatens to send students home if COVID-19 numbers don't improve.

And the school has reported more campus cases among students, employees and contractors since January — 50 — than it did during the entire fall semester (34).

The school said it caught some of these cases because students, faculty and staff were required to be tested before returning to campus after the winter break. But more cases have been reported since classes began Feb. 8.

More troubling, however, is that the school said it's almost out of on-campus quarantine space.

The school says it's using 36 of the 55 on-campus spaces set aside to isolate or quarantine students — 65 percent of all available beds but 86 percent of the space reserved for college students, according to its dashboard. Though the number of COVID-19 cases remain relatively low, the school said that for each confirmed case it identified up to nine other students as close contacts who need to be quarantined for two weeks.

The school blamed the rise in close contacts on out-of-class gatherings where students didn't wear masks or follow social-distancing guidelines. Chancellor Brian Cole earlier this week said it's evidence of "Covid fatigue" among students, faculty and staff.