UNCSA trustees will discuss suit alleging culture of sex abuse. Meeting will be closed to the public.
UNCSA trustees will discuss suit alleging culture of sex abuse. Meeting will be closed to the public.

The Board of Trustees for the UNC School of the Arts will have meet in a closed session Thursday to discuss a lawsuit filed against the school and seven former administrators and faculty members.

The meeting will be held via Zoom, and Lauren Whitaker, spokeswoman for the school, said she does not expect board members to make a statement after the closed session. Under state law, public boards are allowed to meet behind closed doors to discuss pending litigation.

The lawsuit alleges that UNCSA, administrators and faculty members condoned a pervasive culture of sexual abuse involving students in the high school programs over a 20-year period, starting in the 1970s. Seven alumni, all of whom attended high school at UNCSA in the 1980s, said they were repeatedly sexually assaulted and that, when they tried to get help, administrators did nothing. 

Gloria Allred, a California lawyer known for representing victims of Harvey Weinsten and R. Kelly, is the lead attorney for the lawsuit, along with attorneys with Greensboro firm Lanier Law Group. The attorneys are asking for the lawsuit to proceed as a class action.

Brian Cole, the school's chancellor, issued a statement late Monday, saying that officials are appalled at the allegations and that, in recent years, the school has made substantial changes to ensure those kinds of abuses never happen again. 

UNCSA alumni detail psychological damage they allege is due to sexual abuse by faculty members
UNCSA alumni detail psychological damage they allege is due to sexual abuse by faculty members

Five UNCSA alumni, along with their attorneys, held a news conference via Zoom, detailing the emotional and psychological damage they had as a result of sexual abuse they endured as teenagers at the arts conservatory. Gloria Allred, the famous California attorney representing them and two other alumni, said a state law, SAFE Child Act, provided a two-year window for these former students and others to file civil claims. That window, she said, closes on Dec. 31.

