UNCSA will use $750,000 in donations to create a new professorship

UNC School of the Arts said it will use a pair of donations totaling $750,000 to set up a new professorship in its liberal arts division.

The new distinguished professorship, announced Thursday, "will be used to recruit or retain a noted scholar-practitioner dedicated to critical inquiry and interdisciplinary exploration who will help to guide the intellectual, literary and cultural growth of emerging artists at UNCSA," according to a news release.

The professorship will be housed in the Division of Liberal Arts, which provides the general education courses for students enrolled in one of the five arts conservatories at UNCSA.

"Our faculty are the lifeblood of our institution," Chancellor Brian Cole said in a statement, "and support like this helps us to bring the most talented, forward-looking educators available to our campus."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Universities often created endowed professorships to honor top faculty members as well as recruit and retain professors. Endowment funds can provide a salary increase or support a professor's teaching and research efforts.