UNCSA's chief fundraiser is leaving to lead a prestigious N.Y. music venue

The chief fundraiser at UNC School of the Arts will leave the Winston-Salem school next month to lead an arts venue in New York.
Edward J. Lewis III has been named president and CEO of Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in Katonah, N.Y., about 40 miles north of New York City. His last day at UNCSA will be April 30, the school announced Monday.
During Lewis' six years as vice chancellor for advancement, he led a major fundraising campaign that has raised $73 million for student scholarships, new programs and other uses. The campaign has beaten its $65 million goal with four months remaining.
The university's endowment has nearly doubled, to $67 million, during Lewis' tenure.
Lewis came to UNCSA in 2015 from the University of Maryland, where he had been the senior director of development of the university's Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center
UNC School of the Arts said Richard Whittington will serve as interim vice chancellor while the school seeks a permanent replacement. Whittington, the co-founder of Triad Stage, has been associate vice chancellor for advancement since 2019.
At Caramoor, Lewis will run a performing arts center located on a 90-acre estate that includes gardens, a house listed on the National Register of Historic Places and multiple music venues. Its virtual spring lineup includes performances by classical, jazz and American roots singers and musical groups. The center also mentors aspiring young classical musicians.
