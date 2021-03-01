UNCSA's chief fundraiser is leaving to lead a prestigious N.Y. music venue

The chief fundraiser at UNC School of the Arts will leave the Winston-Salem school next month to lead an arts venue in New York.

Edward J. Lewis III has been named president and CEO of Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in Katonah, N.Y., about 40 miles north of New York City. His last day at UNCSA will be April 30, the school announced Monday.

During Lewis' six years as vice chancellor for advancement, he led a major fundraising campaign that has raised $73 million for student scholarships, new programs and other uses. The campaign has beaten its $65 million goal with four months remaining.

The university's endowment has nearly doubled, to $67 million, during Lewis' tenure.

Lewis came to UNCSA in 2015 from the University of Maryland, where he had been the senior director of development of the university's Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center