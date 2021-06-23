UNCSA's drama school ranked fourth in the world. Winston-Salem school praised for innovation

Take a bow, UNC School of the Art: A magazine that covers film, TV and entertainment has ranked its drama school as one of the best in the world.

The Hollywood Reporter put UNCSA's School of Drama at No. 4 in its recently published rankings of the world's top 25 drama schools.

The magazine said UNCSA's four year undergraduate program "is among the premiere training institutions to offer a (Bachelor of Fine Arts) in acting." It also said the drama school "was among the most innovative in getting its students on their feet throughout the pandemic, with a combination of filmed theater, radio plays and socially distanced in-person shows."

The magazine also noted two School of Drama alums: Anthony Mackie, who starred in "The Hurt Locker" and has portrayed Falcon in several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films; and Billy Magnussen, who will appear in a pair of upcoming films: "The Sopranos" prequel "The Many Saints of Newark," and the James Bond film "No Time to Die."