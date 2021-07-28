Universal masking for all Winston-Salem, Forsyth County students, school board says

Students and staff members in grades K-12 will have to wear masks indoors in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the school board decided Wednesday at a special called meeting.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said she relied on guidance from state and local health experts as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recommending the masking guidelines.

The new school year begins on Aug. 23, and teachers report on Aug. 16.

Community members for and against universal masking spoke at the meeting.

The decision came on a day when the number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 2,633 cases, the highest since February. Medical experts say the highly contagious delta variant, coupled with sluggish vaccine rates, is fueling the late-summer surge.

With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, school districts across the state are taking a varied approach on masking.

Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education voted for universal masking and weekly testing of unvaccinated student-athletes on Tuesday.