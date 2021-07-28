 Skip to main content
Universal masking for all Winston-Salem, Forsyth County students, school board says
Universal masking for all Winston-Salem, Forsyth County students, school board says

  Updated
Students and staff members in grades K-12 will have to wear masks indoors in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the school board decided Wednesday at a special called meeting.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said she relied on guidance from state and local health experts as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recommending the masking guidelines.

The new school year begins on Aug. 23, and teachers report on Aug. 16.

Community members for and against universal masking spoke at the meeting.

The decision came on a day when the number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 2,633 cases, the highest since February. Medical experts say the highly contagious delta variant, coupled with sluggish vaccine rates, is fueling the late-summer surge.

With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, school districts across the state are taking a varied approach on masking. 

Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education voted for universal masking and weekly testing of unvaccinated student-athletes on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Stokes County Schools Board of Education voted for optional-masking upon the recommendation of Brad Rice. In advice issued on Tuesday, the CDC said that there is substantial transmission of COVID-19 in Stokes County, an indicator that people in the county, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks while indoors.

A CDC tracker indicted that there is also substantial transmission of COVID-19 in Forsyth County.

Gov. Roy Cooper's mask mandate in public schools is scheduled to end on July 31. Last week, he, along with the Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the N.C. Division of Health and Human Services, released updated guidance recommending universal masking in grades K-8 and masking for unvaccinated people in high schools. 

Cooper is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update on Thursday. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reversing course on some masking guidelines.
