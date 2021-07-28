Universal masking for all Winston-Salem, Forsyth County students, school board says

A speaker expresses her opinion against requiring masks in schools at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board meeting in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Members of the board of education during public comment at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board meeting in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
People demonstrate against masks in schools in front of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
People demonstrate in favor and against masks in schools in front of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Holly Cartwright and her children walk to the road in front of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools building to demonstrate against masks in schools in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
People demonstrate in favor masks in schools in front of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
A speaker holds up a mask as she speaks against requiring masks in schools during public comment at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board meeting in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
A crowd listen to public comments for and against requiring masks at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board meeting in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
A speaker expresses his opinion against requiring masks in schools at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board meeting in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Ken Raymond speaks against requiring masks in schools during public comment at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board meeting in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
A speaker expresses his opinion for requiring masks in schools at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board meeting in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
A speaker against requiring masks in schools solicits answers from the audience at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board meeting in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Board members Dana Caudill Jones and Leah Crowley during questions at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board meeting in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
A man who interrupted the board members discussions about the motion requiring mask in schools leaves the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board meeting in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Students and staff members in grades K-12 will have to wear masks indoors in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the school board decided Wednesday at a special called meeting.
Superintendent Tricia McManus said she relied on guidance from state and local health experts as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recommending the masking guidelines.
The new school year begins on Aug. 23, and teachers report on Aug. 16.
Community members for and against universal masking spoke at the meeting.
The decision came on a day when the number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 2,633 cases, the highest since February. Medical experts say the highly contagious delta variant, coupled with sluggish vaccine rates, is fueling the late-summer surge.
With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, school districts across the state are taking a varied approach on masking.
Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education voted for universal masking and weekly testing of unvaccinated student-athletes on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, Stokes County Schools Board of Education voted for optional-masking upon the recommendation of Brad Rice. In advice issued on Tuesday, the CDC said that there is substantial transmission of COVID-19 in Stokes County, an indicator that people in the county, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks while indoors.