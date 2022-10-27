Unloaded handgun taken from student at Winston-Salem Prep.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confiscated an unloaded handgun from a Winston-Salem Prep student on Wednesday.

Keisha Gabriel, the principal at Prep, told parents about the handgun in a message sent Wednesday afternoon.

Acting on an anonymous tip, the school resource officer at Prep searched a student and found the gun, according to Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. The student, a juvenile, will face charges of having a weapon on campus.

No one was threatened, Gabriel said in her message to parents.