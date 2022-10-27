 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Unloaded handgun taken from student at Winston-Salem Prep.

  • 0

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confiscated an unloaded handgun from a Winston-Salem Prep student on Wednesday.

Keisha Gabriel, the principal at Prep, told parents about the handgun in a message sent Wednesday afternoon.

Acting on an anonymous tip, the school resource officer at Prep searched a student and found the gun, according to Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. The student, a juvenile, will face charges of having a weapon on campus. 

No one was threatened, Gabriel said in her message to parents. 

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil election: Environment neglected in presidential campaigns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert