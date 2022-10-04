 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Missing 7-year-old boy has been found in Winston-Salem

Kelvin Sauvenell

Kelvin Sauvenell

 Winston-Salem Police Department

Winston-Salem police have found a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing at Hall-Woodward Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.

Kelvin Sauvenell is a nonverbal and special needs student at the school, 125 Nicholson Road.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials say a press conference will be held at the school later this evening. 

