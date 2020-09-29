Updated: Appalachian State student dies of COVID-19 complications

An Appalachian State University student has died of complications from COVID-19.

The university and multiple media outlets identified the student as Chad Dorrill, 19, a sophomore who was majoring in exercise science. Dorrill had lived in Davidson County and graduated from Ledford High School in 2019.

The Watauga Democrat newspaper, citing a friend of the student, reported on its website that Dorrill died Monday night at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The Boone news outlet also reported that Dorrill had seemed very tired over the past two weeks but was otherwise healthy.

In an email Tuesday afternoon to the Appalachian State University community, Chancellor Sheri Everts said Dorrill had been diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in September. Dorrill had been living off campus and was taking all of his classes online, the chancellor said, and came home after he began feeling sick.

Everts said Dorrill returned to Boone after his doctor cleared him to leave isolation. But after Dorrill suffered complications, his family brought him to a hospital.