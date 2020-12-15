Vacant school board seat will be filled after application, interview process

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education decided Tuesday to fill its vacant board seat through an application process.
In the past, the school board has filled vacant board seats in two ways: appointing a candidate or asking candidates to go through an application and interview process.
The nine-member board is down to eight after Barbara Burke stepped down last week to take her seat on the Winston-Salem City Council. The board's bylaws give little direction on how the seat should be filled beyond requiring it to be someone from the same political party as the departing member. In the past, the board has said it will choose someone from the same district as the departing member.
The board voted again for that requirement on Tuesday.
Burke is a Democrat whose seat will be up for re-election in 2022. She represented District 1, which covers the district's urban core. District 2 covers the suburban ring.
In 2019, the board appointed Marilyn Parker to fill a vacant seat without the application/interview process. Parker is a Republican.
Board member Dana Caudill Jones, a Republican, said she thought the Democratic members of the board should take the lead on what the process should look like.
Support Local Journalism
Board members Deanna Kaplan and Elisabeth Motsinger said they wanted to have candidates apply and go through an interview process, acknowledging that the process is time-consuming and can make candidates feel put on the spot as they answer questions in a public setting.
Board member Lida Calvert-Hayes was chosen after an interview process, and she recalled it was a difficult situation.
"Whoever it is is going to have to deal with being a public figure with all the good things and the really bad thing that that entails," Motsinger said.
Kaplan said the application process is more transparent.
"I don't want to put anyone on a hot seat," Kaplan said, "but I would like to get more detail from candidates who would like to apply for this. Sitting back and taking a bit of time would be my preference."
When the process will begin and what the application will look like was not decided at Tuesday's meeting.
It's also unclear whether three people that various groups have recommended will apply for the position. Those people are Alex Bohannon, who was recommended by the Forsyth County Association of Educators; Chenita Johnson who was recommended by the Forsyth County Democratic Party; and Morticia Parmon who was recommended by the Young Democrats of Forsyth County.
In other news, the district learned it has won a $500,000 grant from the N.C. State Board of Education to provide more childcare and remote learning care for children at nine schools. Known as ICARES, the Innovative Childcare and Remote Extended Support funds are part of the federal CARES funding.
The district will partner with Imprint Cares, Alpha-Best and the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina to help children at Ibraham, Old Town, Speas, Bolton, Moore, Ward, Hall-Woodard, Diggs-Latham and Smith Farm elementary schools, with the money becoming available in February.
336-727-7420
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!