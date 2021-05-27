Vaccine clinics at schools result in 568 people getting first dose of COVID vaccine

Vaccine clinics at four public schools in Forsyth last week resulted in 568 people getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools hosted the clinics in collaboration with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

Of the 568 vaccinated, 443 were students and 125 were adults.

While people under 18 can, in most cases, choose to be vaccinated without parental consent in North Carolina, minors being getting a shot at on-campus clinics in Forsyth did require a parent's OK.

Second-dose clinics will be June 10 and 11.

Turnout was highest at Parkland High School, where 234 people were vaccinated.

Carver High School saw 118 people vaccinated.

Northwest Middle School had 120.

Mineral Springs Middle School's clinic vaccinated 96 people.

Superintendent Tricia McManus presented the results of the vaccine clinics to the school board on Tuesday.

