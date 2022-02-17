Vote on masks will come sooner than planned for Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools. Gov., medical experts now support lifting mandates.

“As a board, would we want kids in city limits to wear a mask but kids outside the city not wear masks? That did not feel right to anybody, so that’s been a big hurdle, waiting for the city mandate to drop,” she said.

The school board was already set to talk about new changes to the state’s COVID guidance, which now says that schools no longer need to contact trace and can keep asymptomatic students exposed to COVID in school and out of quarantine unless they have tested positive for the virus.

While Crowley said she would like to end the mask mandate immediately, the board is more likely to vote on whether to end the mandate on March 1 to align with the city or March 7 in keeping with a recommendation from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Students and staff members will still need to wear masks on school buses, as required by federal law.

Sixty of the state’s 115 school districts are mask optional, with more expected to head that way, the Raleigh News & Observer reported Thursday. Davie County Schools went mask-optional on Tuesday.