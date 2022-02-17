Vote on masks will come sooner than planned for Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools. Gov., medical experts now support lifting mandates.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board will vote Tuesday on whether to continue a mask mandate that has been in place since the start of the school year.
The decision to place the mask vote on the agenda two weeks ahead of schedule was based on several factors, including the city of Winston-Salem ending its mask mandate on March 1 and the support of Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease specialist at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Deanna Kaplan, the chairwoman of the school board.
In addition, Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday encouraged local governments and schools to end their mask mandates.
“Speaking for the board, we are a board that always relies on experts and science, and we’re listening to what’s going on, what the health department is saying, what the state is saying,” Kaplan said. “And it’s all coming into play.”
As required by the state of North Carolina, local school boards must vote on masking policies each month. The next vote for the local school board was scheduled for March 8. However, the recent push to ease COVID protocols prompted the decision to move up the vote.
One of the issues for the school board has been the city's mandate, Board Member Leah Crowley said.
“As a board, would we want kids in city limits to wear a mask but kids outside the city not wear masks? That did not feel right to anybody, so that’s been a big hurdle, waiting for the city mandate to drop,” she said.
The school board was already set to talk about new changes to the state’s COVID guidance, which now says that schools no longer need to contact trace and can keep asymptomatic students exposed to COVID in school and out of quarantine unless they have tested positive for the virus.
While Crowley said she would like to end the mask mandate immediately, the board is more likely to vote on whether to end the mandate on March 1 to align with the city or March 7 in keeping with a recommendation from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Students and staff members will still need to wear masks on school buses, as required by federal law.
Sixty of the state’s 115 school districts are mask optional, with more expected to head that way, the Raleigh News & Observer reported Thursday. Davie County Schools went mask-optional on Tuesday.
“It’s time to focus on getting our children a good education and improving our schools, no matter how you feel about masks," Cooper said Thursday.
In his weekly briefing, Ohl, a regular advisor to the school district, supported the idea of ending school mask mandates as long as case counts are low.
“I think our kids will be OK to take the masks off around the same time we’re doing it for the city. Some school systems may want to delay a little based on what their numbers are,” Ohl said. “So I’d support that.”
Ohl added that the availability and effectiveness of medical-grade masks, continuing improvements in treatment and the arrival of warm weather, along with a drop in infections, make the case for easing mask restrictions.
“It’s been two years of wearing a mask. It’s a little bit tough to get used to a new paradigm, but it’s an important stepping stone in the path to treating the virus as an endemic virus and not a pandemic virus,” Ohl said. “We have a few more stepping stones to go, but this is a biggie, and I support it.”
School districts will need to keep a close eye on transmission, he said.
For the week ending Feb. 11, the school district reported 283 cases — 238 among students and 45 among staff, according to the district’s weekly COVID report that was released on Monday.
That's a dramatic drop in cases from the week ending Jan. 14, when 1,016 students and 189 staff members reported positive cases during the height of the omicron surge.
A small but vocal group of parents has spoken at school board meetings each month, urging the board to end the mandate. Nearly every monthly vote has ended with six members — Kaplan, Elisabeth Motsinger, Alex Bohannon, Marilyn Parker, Andrea Bramer and Malishai Woodbury — voting to continue indoor masking while three members — Crowley, Dana Caudill Jones and Lida Calvert-Hayes — voted to end the mandate.
