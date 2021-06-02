Wake Forest appoints advisory committee to wrangle with Wingate Hall renaming

After quickly reversing itself last month on a new name for a campus building, Wake Forest University has named six people to an advisory committee that will recommend a new name for Wingate Hall.

The six committee members, announced Wednesday by university President Nathan Hatch, are two alumni, two university employees and two students. They'll join the committee's two co-chairs whom Hatch appointed last week.

The eight-member group has two charges, according to the message Hatch sent Wednesday to the Wake Forest community: "to clarify the objectives in selecting a name for the former Wingate Hall," Hatch wrote, "and ... to collect and understand our community’s concerns, reactions and suggestions regarding a new name."

Hatch wants the group to wrap up its work by June 30, the date he is to retire after 16 years at Wake Forest. The university hasn't said when it might announce a new name for the building.