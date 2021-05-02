Wake Forest Baptist participating in study on designed reusable N95 mask

The shortage of critical protective equipment during the first months of the pandemic led the Trump administration to issue guidelines for providers to ration, clean and reuse disposable equipment.

Rather than disposing of a N95 mask after each use, the majority of medical providers treating COVID-19 patients have received a new mask on a weekly basis.

AP reported that since U.S. manufacturers have vast PPE surpluses for sale, and hospitals say they have three to 12 month stockpiles, federal health officials recommended hospitals and health care providers should try to return to one mask per patient.

However, for now, hospitals are legally permitted to sterilize and reuse N95s.

Wake Forest Baptist said that creating a diversified supply of durable, reusable masks will be critical to ensuring a resilient response to the end of the coronavirus pandemic and to future public health crises.

An infectious disease outbreak in 2002-04, the H1N1 flu pandemic of 2009-10 and the MERS outbreak of 2012 show that there is a need for improved and reusable masks beyond just COVID-19, said Dr. Werner Bischoff, co-principal investigator of the study and professor of infectious diseases at the Wake Forest medical school.