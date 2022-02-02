Wake Forest cancels classes Thursday and Friday, reversing controversial decision to return to classes

Early Wednesday morning, part of the campus, near Polo Road and University Parkway, was coated by smoke from the fire.

In an editorial, the campus newspaper blasted university officials for their decision to resume classes after two days of canceled classes.

“To expect students to learn in the shadow of a ticking time bomb — whether a fertilizer fire or mounting anxiety because of said fire — is irresponsible,” the editorial said.

It added that some professors have moved their classes online.

The university canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday out of what it called an “abundance of caution” and in response to the displacement of students and staff living in the one-mile evacuation zone.

Many students living in the evacuation zone flocked to downtown hotels, friends’ homes or to spaces on campus that the university opened.

One student, who did not want to be named, questioned why the university shifting to online learning as it has done during spikes in COVID-19 cases.