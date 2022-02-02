Wake Forest cancels classes Thursday and Friday, reversing controversial decision to return to classes

Wake Forest University, which sits just outside a one-mile evacuation zone that would be most impacted by an explosion at a burning fertilizer plant, has canceled classes on Thursday and Friday, reversing a decision it made Wednesday afternoon.
The university issued an alert around 6:45 p.m., announcing the change.
In the alert, the university said it had received additional information from students and families “regarding the scope and degree of challenges faced by those displaced.”
About 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students live within the one-mile voluntary evacuation zone. Most of the campus sits just outside the zone.
On Wednesday, around 1:10 p.m., the university’s decision to resume classes after two days of cancellations sparked an immediate backlash from students, who were concerned about air quality and the risk of an explosion from a fertilizer plant a little more than one mile away.
Shortly after, a petition began to circulate calling on the university to reverse its decision. Within 36 minutes, the petition had gathered more than 1,300 signatures, according to the campus newspaper, the Old Gold & Black.
By 5:30 p.m., the number had swollen to 4,700 signatures.
Early Wednesday morning, part of the campus, near Polo Road and University Parkway, was coated by smoke from the fire.
In an editorial, the campus newspaper blasted university officials for their decision to resume classes after two days of canceled classes.
“To expect students to learn in the shadow of a ticking time bomb — whether a fertilizer fire or mounting anxiety because of said fire — is irresponsible,” the editorial said.
It added that some professors have moved their classes online.
The university canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday out of what it called an “abundance of caution” and in response to the displacement of students and staff living in the one-mile evacuation zone.
Many students living in the evacuation zone flocked to downtown hotels, friends’ homes or to spaces on campus that the university opened.
One student, who did not want to be named, questioned why the university shifting to online learning as it has done during spikes in COVID-19 cases.
“A large number of students are not comfortable with this, with the housing situation, with the air quality, with the safety,” the student said. “It seems the logical thing for Wake Forest to do would be to use the remote infrastructure we’ve already developed under COVID.”
The fire that began Monday night at the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Co., continues to burn. The plant houses 600 tons of ammonium nitrate.
Authorities initially predicted the threat of an explosion would last 36 hours, ending around 7 a.m., Wednesday.
Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon that it’s not clear when people can return to their homes because of the ongoing threat of explosion.
“We also talked about 48 hours, that we may be in a situation to allow folks back in their homes, and I don’t think we’re going to be there,” Mayo said. “We’ve got too much product, too many unknowns.”
The university will discuss how to make up the four days of canceled instruction, according to the alert.
