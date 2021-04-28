Wake Forest changes the date and format of Yo-Yo Ma's upcoming appearance

Wake Forest University has rescheduled an upcoming appearance of famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The musician will appear virtually Tuesday night as part of Wake Forest's Face to Face Speaker Forum.

Ma had been scheduled to speak in person Saturday, but Wake Forest rescheduled his talk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university said it plans to bring Ma to campus in early 2022.

Ma's virtual appearance will start at 7:30 p.m. The university said in a news release Wednesday that Ma and Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch will discuss why people turn to the arts in uncertain times.

The event is free to Wake Forest students, faculty and staff; students and faculty from the Winston-Salem area; and Face to Face Speaker Forum season subscribers. Tickets for the general public are $10. To register or buy tickets, visit go.wfu.edu/yoyoma.

The pandemic has forced Wake Forest to make several changes to the inaugural season of its new lecture series.