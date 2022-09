Wake Forest University will close its Reynolda Road, downtown, Brookstown and Charlotte campuses today (Sept. 30) at noon.

Except for the School of Law, which moves to online classes, all Friday undergraduate and graduate school classes at the Reynolda campus are canceled.

Offices will be closed, and all events and activities are canceled.

The university made the decision to minimize travel to and from campus as heavy rain and high winds, fueled by Hurrican Ian, move across North Carolina.