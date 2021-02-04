'The trend lines are unsustainable': Wake Forest leaders issue more campus rules after it sees more than 150 new COVID-19 cases in two days

University leaders reminded students to wear masks "except when actually eating at all times on- and off-campus" and to quarantine themselves immediately if they have COVID-19 symptoms even if they haven't yet been tested for the virus.

"Returning to campus has been a time to reunite with friends, and the beginning of the semester has seen an increased amount of activity for student organizations," Hatch and the two other university leaders wrote to students.

"However, given the increased prevalence of COVID-19, we must engage in protective measures that made it possible for us to stay on campus last semester. We know how to conduct a successful experience on campus, and we know you can do it. You’ve done it before."

Two other area schools have imposed additional campus restrictions since the start of the new year.