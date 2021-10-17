Wake Forest issues alert about a student given a drugged drink; police investigating

Wake Forest University issued a community safety advisory Sunday regarding student safety.

Wake Forest University police have received three reports this semester, alleging that a student was given a drink that had been drugged, the university said on its website. The most recent incident happened this weekend.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the latest incident.

The release did not say where the incidents took place.

"Students are reminded that putting a drug in another person’s drink is illegal and dangerous," the university said. "In addition to being a crime, inducing incapacitation violates the University’s Student Code of Conduct and our culture of valuing each other with respect and dignity."

The university recommends that its student know what they are drinking; don’t leave a drink unattended and don’t accept drinks from people they don’t know or trust.

Students also should be aware of sudden changes in how their body feels, and they should seek medical attention if necessary, the university said.

No further information was immediately available.

