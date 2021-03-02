Wake Forest moves Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright lecture to November

Wake Forest University has rescheduled the upcoming in-person appearance of two former U.S. Secretaries of State and added another virtual event as it continues to shuffle the lineup of its new speaker series.

Gen. Colin Powell and Madeleine K. Albright will speak as part of Face to Face Speaker Forum in November. The university said Tuesday it anticipates the duo will appear in person at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Before that date, Powell and Albright will give a virtual preview of the speaker forum's upcoming 2021 season at 7:30 p.m. March 18. Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch will moderate their conversation.

Powell, a retired U.S. Army general, was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff before he served as Secretary of State during President George W. Bush's first term. Albright was Secretary of State from 1997-2001 during President Bill Clinton's second term.

This online event is free for season subscribers and sponsors. Season ticket prices range from $225 to $390 and can be purchased at facetoface.wfu.edu/tickets.