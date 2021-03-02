Wake Forest moves Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright lecture to November

Wake Forest University has rescheduled the upcoming in-person appearance of two former U.S. Secretaries of State and added another virtual event as it continues to shuffle the lineup of its new speaker series.
Gen. Colin Powell and Madeleine K. Albright will speak as part of Face to Face Speaker Forum in November. The university said Tuesday it anticipates the duo will appear in person at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Before that date, Powell and Albright will give a virtual preview of the speaker forum's upcoming 2021 season at 7:30 p.m. March 18. Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch will moderate their conversation.
Powell, a retired U.S. Army general, was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff before he served as Secretary of State during President George W. Bush's first term. Albright was Secretary of State from 1997-2001 during President Bill Clinton's second term.
This online event is free for season subscribers and sponsors. Season ticket prices range from $225 to $390 and can be purchased at facetoface.wfu.edu/tickets.
Wake Forest has had to make several changes to the inaugural season of its speaker series, first announced last March, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Albright and Powell were first scheduled to launch the season in September. Only one event has been held so far — columnist Peggy Noonan and Eugene Robinson spoke virtually in October. The other scheduled events have been moved to later this year.
Here's the current 2021 season lineup:
• Wake Forest has added author and journalist Isabel Wilkerson to its forum lineup. She'll speak virtually at 7:30 p.m. April 14.
Wilkerson became the first Black woman to win a Pulitzer Prize when she was recognized in 1994 for her coverage of Chicago for the New York Times. Her books "The Warmth of Other Suns" (2010) and "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" (2020) have been best-sellers.
This event is free for season subscribers; Wake Forest students, staff and faculty; and students and faculty in and around Winston-Salem. Tickets for the general public are $10. Visit go.wfu.edu/facetoface to register or buy tickets.
• Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma will appear May 1 in the speaker forum's first scheduled in-person event. Ma has won numerous Grammy awards for his music and was awarded a Presidential Music of Freedom in 2011.
• Best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell will speak in person Sept. 14. The New Yorker staff writer has written several books, including "The Tipping Point" (2000) and "Outliers" (2008).
• Albright and Powell are scheduled to speak in person Nov. 9.
Wake Forest said on its speaker series website that it's "optimistic" about holding in-person events at the Joel Coliseum starting in May.
Face to Face Speaker Forum events will start at 7:30 p.m. Single-event tickets will be made available closer to the event.
