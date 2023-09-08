Corey Walker has been named the dean of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity after serving as its interim dean since January, the university said Thursday.

WFU President Susan Wente described Walker as “a remarkable leader whose impressive record of scholarship and administrative leadership inform his compelling vision for graduate theological education.

“Dr. Walker has served with distinction as interim dean,” Wente said, “and I am confident he will effectively lead Wake Divinity in strengthening its impact and reach as a catalyst for good in society.”

Walker said he is honored to serve in the dean’s job. He will begin his duties immediately.

“Wake Divinity is a distinctive community and a beacon for theological education,” Walker said. “The school combines a wealth of intellectual talent, institutional commitment and inspiration and passion to serve humanity.”

As interim dean, Walker helped launch the new Wake Div Experience, a program to integrate the student experience from “the point of inquiry to the point of influence,” the university said. In 2024, the school plans to welcome its first class of doctoral students.

Walker, an ordained American Baptist clergyman, preaches and teaches in congregations and universities across the nation and has published works on African-American religion and philosophy, African-American history and culture, and religion and American public life.

Walker joined the Wake Forest faculty in 2020 and established the university’s African American studies program. Before he arrived at Wake Forest, Walker held faculty and academic leadership positions at several universities.

At Virginia Union University, Walker served as vice president, dean of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology and professor of religion and society, WFU said.

Previously, Walker was the inaugural Hanes professor of the humanities and served as the dean of the college at Winston-Salem State University. Earlier in his career, he served as a faculty member in theology, ethics, and culture in the department of religious studies and in African American studies in the Woodson Institute of African-American and African Studies at the University of Virginia.

Walker is a graduate of Norfolk State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in finance, Wake Forest said.

After a career in the financial services industry, he received a master’s degree in divinity from the Proctor School of Theology of Virginia Union University, a master’s degree in theological studies from Harvard University, and doctorate in American studies from The College of William & Mary.