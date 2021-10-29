Wake Forest receives $20 million gift from alumnus Bob McCreary for its football program

Wake Forest University announced Friday that it had received a $20 million gift from an alumnus that will help complete the school’s McCreary Football Complex, the university said in a news release.

Bob McCreary donated the money for the football complex that will include locker rooms, training rooms and common spaces, Wake Forest said. The university described McCreary as one of its most generous donors and the largest donor in Wake Forest Athletics history.

In 1957, McCreary came to Wake Forest from his home in rural Caldwell County thanks to a football scholarship he credits with transforming his life, the university said. More than six decades later, McCreary continues to invest in new generations of student-athletes while inspiring others to support the development of the Wake Forest football program.

“I am constantly thinking about the people and institutions that have helped me,” McCreary said. “Coming from where I came from to what I have today, I am so incredibly blessed to give back to the university that gave so much to me.”

The McCreary Football Complex, a 60,000-square-foot building, will connect to the McCreary Field House and the Sutton Sports Performance Center, the university said.