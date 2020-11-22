Wake Forest senior awarded Rhodes Scholarship

A Wake Forest University senior has been named a Rhodes Scholar.

Savarni Sanka, who is from Raleigh, plans to pursue a masters of public policy and masters of science in refugee and forced migration studies. She was among 32 Americans chosen from a pool of more than 2,300 applicants by the Rhodes Trust to study at England’s University of Oxford in the fall of 2021.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named a Rhodes Scholar,” Sanka said. “I owe my success to every mentor and teacher I’ve had from kindergarten to now. Every single professor at Wake Forest has influenced me in some way.”

Sanka is the 14th Wake Forest student to be named a Rhodes Scholar since 1987. This year's winners were announced early Sunday.

She is majoring in politics and international affairs and Spanish. She has also studied or done volunteer work in Spain, Morocco and Nicaragua. In addition, Sanka is also earning a minor in Middle East and South Asia Studies. She has been a leader in the Student Association for the Advancement of Refugees.

