Wake Forest senior awarded the Rhodes Scholarship.

A senior at Wake Forest University has been named a Rhodes Scholar, according to a news release from the school.

Alice Hauser, who is majoring in philosophy and is a refugee advocate, has been awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to study at England's Oxford University in the fall of 2023. She is among 32 Americans selected by the Rhodes Trust. She was chosen Nov. 12 from among 840 candidates endorsed by 244 colleges.

Hauser, who is from Kennebunk, Maine, plans to pursue a Master in Science in Refugee and Forced Migration Studies and a Master of Philosophy in Law. Her ultimate goal is to promote justice for populations in need, the news release said.

"It is unbelievably humbling to receive such an immense honor and investment in my future," Hauser said. "I am so grateful to everyone who has helped me follow my passions."

Hauser is the 15th Wake Forest Rhodes Scholar since 1986. Two other Wake Forest students — Tai Feldman and Ashley Peake — were named finalists for the Rhodes Scholar.

Hauser is a Stamps Scholar — a recipient of one of the school's Signature Scholarships that is awarded to exceptional freshmen on the basis of merit. She is a member of Wake Forest's Student Association for the Advancement of Refugees, working to help people who have crossed international borders find safety in Winston-Salem.

Hauser also is a Leadership and Character Ambassador and Principled Pluralism Fellow at Wake Forest University. She received a Richter Scholarship to conduct independent research. She was able to travel to Germany, Austria and Switzerland during the summer of her junior year to study composer and pianist Johannes Brahms. She is also majoring in piano performance.